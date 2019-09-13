Taylor (foot) is listed as out for Sunday's game versus the Bengals, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Taylor didn't practice all week, so it's not surprising that he won't be ready for game time. The 25-year-old's absence won't shake up the fantasy realm, but it will allow Richie James to keep getting a respectable workload in the slot where he scored a touchdown in Week 1, although both Dante Pettis and Kendrick Bourne can work the inside as well.