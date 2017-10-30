Taylor hauled in all three of his targets for 33 yards in a loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

Taylor was actually the 49ers' leading wide receiver on a day where C.J. Beathard completed eight of his 17 successful passes to running backs. The rookie quarterback was under pressure all game long, which better explains his short dump-off passes to his backs and his slot receiver. Taylor will likely draw a rematch against Cardinals' safety/nickel extraordinaire Tyrann Mathieu next week after posting five receptions and 47 yards in their previous meeting in Week 4.