49ers' Trent Taylor: Participates in 11-on-11
Taylor (back) saw his first 11-on-11 snaps of training camp during Sunday's practice, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
Taylor is still being eased into action as a limited participant at this point, having been removed from the PUP list less than a week ago. The second-year receiver played in 15 games as a rookie with the 49ers in 2017, hauling in 43 passes for 430 yards and two touchdowns. That experience could be key in Taylor potentially earning the No. 3 spot at receiver come Week 1, while Dante Pettis and Kendrick Bourne present his greatest competition behind Marquise Goodwin and Pierre Garcon.
