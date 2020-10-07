Taylor (ankle) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
It's unclear when Taylor suffered the injury, but he was unable to haul in his only target during Sunday's loss to Philadelphia. Expect Taylor's practice status throughout the week to be a better indication of his chances to suit up in Week 5. With Dante Pettis (knee) also dealing with injury, it's unclear how the receiver depth chart will look for Week 5 at this point in the week.
