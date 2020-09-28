Taylor caught his only target for 20 yards in Sunday's 36-9 win over the Giants.

Taylor got the start at the slot receiver position for the third week in a row, but he was held to two receptions or less over that same span. Despite being up big for the majority of the contest, the 49ers still threw the ball 36 times, so volume wasn't the issue either. It simply appears that Taylor isn't very high in the pecking order for targets from either of San Francisco's signal-callers so far this season. The slot man will face another soft defensive matchup in Philadelphia on Sunday Night Football, but it's tough to recommend Taylor based on the recent lack of production, especially if this ends up being the week Deebo Samuel (foot) is activated off of IR.