49ers' Trent Taylor: Production falls back to earth
Taylor caught two of three targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 26-16 win over the Texans.
Fellow wideout Marquise Goodwin was able to replicate his improved production with new quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on Sunday, but the boost in usage we saw from Taylor last week fell by the wayside. The rookie's skill set is best suited for short to intermediate routes, and the 49ers' signal caller felt comfortable spreading the ball around on those types of throws, which directly ate in to Taylor's target share. San Francisco's offense has looked better as a whole under Garoppolo, but it appears that no receiver other than Goodwin can be relied upon for a heavy usage on a week-to-week basis. That said, another favorable matchup against an inconsistent secondary is on deck next Sunday against the Titans, so owners in a pinch in deeper PPR leagues could always take a gamble on Taylor.
