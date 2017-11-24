49ers' Trent Taylor: Questionable to return after bye
Taylor (ribs) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Seattle, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Taylor suffered cracked ribs in a Week 9 loss to the Cardinals and subsequently was ruled out early for Week 10 against the Giants. Coming out of a bye, he seemingly has a good shot to suit up, which in turn would push Kendrick Bourne back to a reserve role. Taylor was a limited participant at each practice this week, and his availability may not be confirmed until the 49ers release their inactive list approximately 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff.
