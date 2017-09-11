49ers' Trent Taylor: Quiet debut
Taylor hauled in his only target for eight yards in Sunday's loss to the Panthers.
The fifth-round pick won the 49ers' slot receiver job after impressing the coaching staff this preseason. Unfortunately, Kyle Shanahan didn't deploy many three-receiver formations despite playing from behind for most of the game, limiting Taylor to 24 of the team's 50 offensive snaps. The rookie wideout returned one punt for nine yards and should serve as the team's primary punt returner this season. Taylor possesses the hands and quickness to develop into an effective PPR option, but he needs to garner more targets before gaining any sort of fantasy appeal.
