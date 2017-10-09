Taylor finished with just one catch (two targets) for six yards in an overtime loss to the Colts on Sunday.

The rookie wideout had seen an uptick in targets and production over the past two weeks, but he took a backseat to tight end George Kittle as the team's preferred short-yardage threat Sunday. Taylor could see an increased role next week if the 49ers deploy more three-receiver sets in order to keep up with the Redskins' high-octane offense, but he shouldn't draw much fantasy interest until we see more-consistent usage.