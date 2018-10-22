Taylor (back) was limited to one catch (three targets) for six yards in Sunday's 39-10 loss to the Rams.

Taylor returned to action after missing Week 6's contest with a back injury. Like the rest of his fellow wide receivers, the shifty slot man was unable to get anything going against the Rams' defense. Taylor will look to get back on track Sunday against the Cardinals, who he posted his best stat line of the season (seven catches, 61 yards and a touchdown) in their previous meeting Week 5.