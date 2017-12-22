49ers' Trent Taylor: Ready to face Jacksonville
Taylor (shoulder) isn't listed on the final injury report for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Taylor came out of last week's 25-23 win over the Titans with a minor shoulder injury, but it didn't stop him from catching four of five targets for 40 yards. While efficient with his limited workload since Jimmy Garoppolo took over at quarterback, Taylor played less than half of the snaps on offense each of the past three weeks. The rookie will have his hands full against the Jacksonville secondary this Sunday.
