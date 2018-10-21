Taylor (back) is active for Sunday's game against the Rams.

Dante Pettis (knee) is lone 49ers wideout unavailable Sunday after both Taylor and Pierre Garcon (shoulder/knee) received clearance to suit up following pregame workouts. Taylor, who sat out for the first time all season in the Week 6 loss to the Packers, should check back in as the 49ers' primary slot man Sunday. The second-year player turned in his best outing of the season in his last appearance Oct. 7 against the Cardinals, reeling in seven of eight targets for 61 yards and a touchdown.

