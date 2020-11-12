Taylor (back) was a full participant during Thursday's practice, Chris Biderman of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Taylor saw his reps managed Wednesday while tending to the back injury, but as evidenced by this news, he appears on track for Sunday's game against the Saints. With Deebo Samuel (hamstring) and River Cracraft (quadriceps) also dealing with injuries, Taylor could be in line for some extra work Sunday. Last week he saw a season-high 58 percent of offensive snaps, so he could see similar snap count in Week 10.
More News
-
49ers' Trent Taylor: Bothered by back injury•
-
49ers' Trent Taylor: Fails to seize opportunity•
-
49ers' Trent Taylor: Posts 32 yards in losing effort•
-
49ers' Trent Taylor: Should resume slot duties Week 8•
-
49ers' Trent Taylor: Just eight yards in win•
-
49ers' Trent Taylor: Exciting punt return in defeat•