Taylor (foot) is using crutches and a walking boot after undergoing surgery for a Jones fracture, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Earlier reports labeled the injury as a broken pinky toe, with the recovery timeline estimated at 4-to-6 weeks. The updated diagnosis involves a longer rehab process, and there's also an elevated risk for complications after Taylor returns to practice and games. Greg Olsen struggled with the same injury the past two seasons, while Julio Jones is one of the better-known success stories, though even he has dealt with on-and-off foot problems since having his initial surgery in 2013.