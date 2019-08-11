Taylor had surgery Friday to repair a broken pinky toe, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Per the 49ers, Taylor mentioned pain in his foot after Thursday's practice, and an X-ray discovered the fracture. After the procedure -- the second on a part of his body in the past 15 months -- the team is hopeful he'll be cleared to play early in the season. Once healthy, he's expected to be a contributor to the 49ers offense out of the slot.

