49ers' Trent Taylor: Recovering from toe surgery
Taylor had surgery Friday to repair a broken pinky toe, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Per the 49ers, Taylor mentioned pain in his foot after Thursday's practice, and an X-ray discovered the fracture. After the procedure -- the second on a part of his body in the past 15 months -- the team is hopeful he'll be cleared to play early in the season. Once healthy, he's expected to be a contributor to the 49ers offense out of the slot.
