Taylor (back) was sidelined once again during Wednesday's practice, Matt Barrows of the Sacramento Bee reports.

Taylor has been dealing with the injury for roughly a week now and with it being so early in offseason programs, the 49ers will likely be extra cautious with their wideout. As a result, it wouldn't be surprising if Taylor missed at least a handful more practices to make sure he's at full strength prior to training camp. For now, it's simply a situation to monitor over the summer.