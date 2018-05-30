49ers' Trent Taylor: Remains out with back injury
Taylor (back) was sidelined once again during Wednesday's practice, Matt Barrows of the Sacramento Bee reports.
Taylor has been dealing with the injury for roughly a week now and with it being so early in offseason programs, the 49ers will likely be extra cautious with their wideout. As a result, it wouldn't be surprising if Taylor missed at least a handful more practices to make sure he's at full strength prior to training camp. For now, it's simply a situation to monitor over the summer.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2018 Fantasy breakouts: Smith-Schuster
Jamey Eisenberg was all over Leonard Fournette's big rookie season
-
2018 Fantasy busts: Avoid Jeffery
Jamey Eisenberg warned about DeMarco Murray in 2017 and has identified 2018 busts
-
Fantasy Football 2018: Elite RB picks
CBS Sports Fantasy Writer Jamey Eisenberg identifies the 12 elite running backs for 2018
-
2018 Fantasy sleepers: Collins, Powell
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Mailbag: Talking dynasty trades
Jamey Eisenberg answers your questions in his latest edition of #fantasymail, and he also reviews...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Avoid Rivers
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Philip Rivers and Mark Ingram...