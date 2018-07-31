Taylor (back) was removed from the PUP list Tuesday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Taylor missed a good chunk of the offseason program and had minor surgery at some point in June, but the 49ers haven't seemed worried about his Week 1 status at any point. With Marquise Goodwin and Pierre Garcon locked in atop the depth chart, Taylor needs to fend off competition from Dante Pettis and Kendrick Bourne for the No. 3 receiver job. Taylor's solid work from the slot last season would seem to give him an edge, but it could be a tough battle if he needs to be eased back into practice over the next few weeks.

More News
Our Latest Stories