Taylor has been healthy throughout the offseason program and is working closely with wide receivers coach Wes Welker, Eric Branch of The San Francisco Chronicle reports.

At 5-foot-8, 180 pounds, Taylor says he's been compared to Welker since his freshman year of college, long before he'd met the former NFL star. Now entering his third pro season, Taylor is looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2018 campaign that was impacted by his recovery from offseason back surgery. He says he never quite made it back to full strength, lacking the explosiveness he'd previously displayed during the second half of his rookie season. Taylor seems to be stronger and faster now, but he's also looking at a crowded depth chart after the 49ers signed Jordan Matthews and drafted Deebo Samuel (second round) and Jalen Hurd (third round). Each of the new additions is a threat to take slot snaps that might otherwise go to Taylor.