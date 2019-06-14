49ers' Trent Taylor: Returns healthy
Taylor has been healthy throughout the offseason program and is working closely with wide receivers coach Wes Welker, Eric Branch of The San Francisco Chronicle reports.
At 5-foot-8, 180 pounds, Taylor says he's been compared to Welker since his freshman year of college, long before he'd met the former NFL star. Now entering his third pro season, Taylor is looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2018 campaign that was impacted by his recovery from offseason back surgery. He says he never quite made it back to full strength, lacking the explosiveness he'd previously displayed during the second half of his rookie season. Taylor seems to be stronger and faster now, but he's also looking at a crowded depth chart after the 49ers signed Jordan Matthews and drafted Deebo Samuel (second round) and Jalen Hurd (third round). Each of the new additions is a threat to take slot snaps that might otherwise go to Taylor.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
RB Tiers and Strategy 1.0
Is Zero-RB still a thing? Do running backs matter? Dave Richard looks at the state of the position...
-
QB Tiers and Strategy 1.0
How should you tackle the quarterback position in 2019? Dave Richard breaks it down and gives...
-
WR Tiers and Strategy 1.0
How many elite wide receivers do you want on your team? Dave Richard looks at the state of...
-
TE Tiers and Strategy 1.0
Can you afford not to take one of the Big Three at tight end? Dave Richard looks at the state...
-
2019 Fantasy football best ball rankings
Fantasy expert Jen Ryan reveals her post-draft 2019 Fantasy football best ball rankings.
-
Fantasy Football 2019 rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...