49ers' Trent Taylor: Returns to limited participation
Taylor (back) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
This is a step in the right direction after Taylor was held out of practice all last week and listed as doubtful for Sunday's eventual loss to the Packers. Kendrick Bourne filled in as San Francisco's No. 3 wide receiver, catching one of three targets for 22 yards. The role doesn't offer much promise with Jimmy Garoppolo (knee) out for the season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Jamey Eisenberg has been skeptical of Carson Wentz in his return from injury, but he's ready...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Josh Gordon is showing signs of breaking out in recent weeks, and he is one of Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Waivers: Return of the Mack
Whether you need to replace Aaron Rodgers, or you're just looking for some help at RB, Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football Week 7 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Backfield committees have made life a headache for Fantasy players, but Jamey Eisenberg says...
-
What you missed: Lynch ailing
Heath Cummings catches you up on everything you missed on Tuesday.