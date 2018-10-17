Taylor (back) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

This is a step in the right direction after Taylor was held out of practice all last week and listed as doubtful for Sunday's eventual loss to the Packers. Kendrick Bourne filled in as San Francisco's No. 3 wide receiver, catching one of three targets for 22 yards. The role doesn't offer much promise with Jimmy Garoppolo (knee) out for the season.

