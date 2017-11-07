49ers' Trent Taylor: Ruled out for Week 10
Taylor (ribs) has been ruled out against the Giants on Sunday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
This news comes as no surprise after it was reported that Taylor may have suffered cracked ribs following Sunday's loss to the Cardinals. The early out designation is not a good sign regarding the severity of the injury, but the team may just be playing it safe with their bye week following its upcoming game. Taylor's meager contributions this season (24 catches for 204 yards and a touchdown) won't be missed by many fantasy owners, but he could be featured more down the stretch -- assuming he makes a healthy return -- as the flailing 49ers look to evaluate their younger talent in another lost season. Kendrick Bourne received the lion's share of Taylor's vacated offensive snaps against Arizona, and he figures to do the same against the Giants this weekend.
More News
-
Podcast: Week 9 reactions/worries
Recapping the major developments from Sunday as several stud players left their Fantasy owners...
-
Believe it? Matchup-proof Eagles
The Eagles made a mockery of the Broncos and all of us who doubted them. Should you forget...
-
Early waiver wire: Add Booker, Woods
Week 9's major surprises happened before kickoff, not after. The waiver wire won't be ripe...
-
Injury report update: Fournette inactive
FInd out the latest injury news before Sunday's games.
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...