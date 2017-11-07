Taylor (ribs) has been ruled out against the Giants on Sunday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

This news comes as no surprise after it was reported that Taylor may have suffered cracked ribs following Sunday's loss to the Cardinals. The early out designation is not a good sign regarding the severity of the injury, but the team may just be playing it safe with their bye week following its upcoming game. Taylor's meager contributions this season (24 catches for 204 yards and a touchdown) won't be missed by many fantasy owners, but he could be featured more down the stretch -- assuming he makes a healthy return -- as the flailing 49ers look to evaluate their younger talent in another lost season. Kendrick Bourne received the lion's share of Taylor's vacated offensive snaps against Arizona, and he figures to do the same against the Giants this weekend.