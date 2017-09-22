49ers' Trent Taylor: Scores first NFL touchdown Thursday
Taylor brought in three of four targets for 32 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 41-39 loss to the Rams.
Taylor was also the intended target on a potential game-tying two-point conversion pass that was tipped and secured by the Rams. The rookie fifth-round pick did get into the end zone for the first time as a pro earlier, however, bringing in a three-yard throw from Brian Hoyer with 5:08 remaining. Taylor has tallied modest production thus far in a passing game that has been progressively finding itself, but a college resume that includes a 136-reception, 1,803-yard, 12-touchdown senior season lends credence to the notion that Taylor could eventually develop into a strong PPR producer.
