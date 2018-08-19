49ers' Trent Taylor: Scores in preseason debut
Taylor (back) secured two of three targets for seven yards and a touchdown in the 49ers' 16-13 preseason loss to the Texans on Saturday.
Although his final line was undeniably modest, Taylor significantly propped it up with by capping off a game-opening, 10-play, 78-yard match with a two-yard scoring connection with Jimmy Garoppolo. The second-year receiver has been progressively working back into practice after coming off the PUP list July 31, and Saturday's participation and results were certainly encouraging. After turning in solid numbers out of the slot as a rookie (43-430-2) and adding 289 return yards, Taylor projects as an intriguing asset for PPR formats in the coming season, especially since he'll have the opportunity to play a full campaign with Garoppolo if the health of both endures. Taylor will look to continue building his conditioning back up for regular-season action in next Saturday night's "dress rehearsal" game versus the Colts.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking Browns with Gordon back
Josh Gordon is back. Are the Browns a good Fantasy offense?
-
Great news: Gordon is back
Josh Gordon announced his return to the Browns Saturday, and Fantasy players should be very...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Draft Ekeler
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Fantasy Don't Want To Draft List
Dave Richard won't turn down a great deal, but these fifteen players won't be on his team at...
-
Hyde is a Fantasy steal
Following his re-introduction to the football world versus the Bills, new Browns running back...
-
Fantasy football busts: Fade Edelman
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Rashaad Penny and Julian Edelman...