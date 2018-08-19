Taylor (back) secured two of three targets for seven yards and a touchdown in the 49ers' 16-13 preseason loss to the Texans on Saturday.

Although his final line was undeniably modest, Taylor significantly propped it up with by capping off a game-opening, 10-play, 78-yard match with a two-yard scoring connection with Jimmy Garoppolo. The second-year receiver has been progressively working back into practice after coming off the PUP list July 31, and Saturday's participation and results were certainly encouraging. After turning in solid numbers out of the slot as a rookie (43-430-2) and adding 289 return yards, Taylor projects as an intriguing asset for PPR formats in the coming season, especially since he'll have the opportunity to play a full campaign with Garoppolo if the health of both endures. Taylor will look to continue building his conditioning back up for regular-season action in next Saturday night's "dress rehearsal" game versus the Colts.