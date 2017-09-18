49ers' Trent Taylor: Sees four targets
Taylor caught two passes (four targets) for six yards in a 12-9 loss to the Seahawks on Sunday.
The 49ers' passing game struggled as a whole, but the slot receiver saw an uptick in targets after having just one ball thrown his way last week. Taylor's crisp route running and soft hands fit the role of traditional PPR receivers, but there simply isn't enough passing volume in San Francisco's offensive gameplan to warrant fantasy consideration quite yet.
