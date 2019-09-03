Taylor (foot) didn't participate in Tuesday's practice, but he was spotted without the orthopedic boot he's been sporting over the last three weeks, Cam Inman of The Mercury News reports.

Taylor has already been ruled out for Sunday's Week 1 matchup against the Buccaneers. The 25-year-old underwent surgery three weeks ago to repair a Jones' fracture in his foot. In Taylor's absence, Deebo Samuel figures to see more reps, particularly at slot receiver.