Play

Taylor underwent surgery on his foot Jan. 2 but is expected to participate in OTAs this offseason, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

It was the fifth and final surgery for Taylor's foot injury, for which he originally went under the knife last offseason. The 25-year-old spent the 2019 campaign on injured reserve and will likely enter training camp for 2020 as a depth wideout.

More News
Our Latest Stories