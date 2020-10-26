Taylor -- who logged just three offensive snaps and received no targets Sunday -- should resume his role as the team's primary slot receiver for however long Deebo Samuel (hamstring) remains sidelined.

Samuel suffered another lower-body injury in Sunday's 33-6 thrashing of the Patriots, and coach Kyle Shanahan said his starting wideout will "miss some time," Chris Biderman of The Sacramento Bee reports. Taylor has been relegated to special teams duties ever since Samuel returned from his first stint on IR, but the traditional slot man should resume his previous role for however long his teammate is forced to sit out. Jimmy Garoppolo has looked healthy and productive over his last two games, so Taylor could pop up in deeper PPR formats with an expanded role.