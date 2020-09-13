Taylor is expected to receive extended reps out of the slot in Sunday's season opener versus the Cardinals, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

San Francisco will take a banged-up receiving corps into Week 1, as four players are on injured reserve -- including top option Deebo Samuel (foot) -- while rookie first-round pick Brandon Aiyuk (hamstring) is questionable for the contest and is expected to have a limited role if he does suit up. That should pave the way for Taylor to have a regular spot in three-wideout sets, potentially making the 26-year-old a decent DFS punt play in a game that has one of the highest projected over/unders of Week 1.