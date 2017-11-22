Taylor (ribs) will be limited at Wednesday's practice, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan is hopeful Taylor will be ready for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, after taking advantage of a bye week to rest his cracked ribs. The rookie slot receiver hasn't played since suffering the injury Week 9 against the Cardinals. Kendrick Bourne filled in Week 10 against the Giants, catching three passes for 42 yards on three targets in a 31-21 win.