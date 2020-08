Taylor (foot) went through physicals on Saturday and was not placed on the PUP list, indicating that he is healthy heading into training camp, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Taylor missed the entire 2019 season due to multiple procedures on his ailing foot. With a clean bill of health, the 26-year-old will compete for the 49ers' slot receiver job with several other options including, but not limited to, Brandon Aiyuk, Jalen Hurd and Richie James during training camp.