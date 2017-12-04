Taylor caught all six of his targets for 92 yards in Sunday's 15-14 win over the Bears.

It didn't take long for Jimmy Garoppolo to make an impact on Taylor and the rest of the 49ers' passing game. The improved quarterback play was most evident on the team's game-winning drive when a perfectly placed 10-yard pass hit the rookie slot receiver in stride and allowed him to break off a huge 33-yard gain to help seal the victory. Taylor's six receptions and 92 receiving yards were far and away his best totals of the campaign after failing to eclipse 42 yards in any of his previous 10 starts. After being on deep-PPR owners' radars all year, it appears that now is the time to give serious thought to deploying the sure-handed receiver against a Texans defense that has been susceptible to the pass.