49ers' Trent Taylor: Still in walking boot
Taylor (foot) is still wearing a walking boot Wednesday and does not have an official timetable for his return, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Taylor has undergone five procedures to address the foot injury that caused him to spend the 2019 season on injured reserve, but he expects to shed his walking boot soon. While an official timetable for the 25-year-old's return has yet to be revealed, there's reason for optimism that Taylor could be healthy in time to participate in OTAs. He stands to compete for a depth role in San Francisco's receiver corps for the 2020 season.
