Taylor (foot) did not practice Wednesday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Taylor is already ruled out for Sunday's regular-season opener at Tampa Bay. The 25-year-old wideout underwent foot surgery over three weeks ago and continues to manage his recovery. Rookie receiver Deebo Samuel figures to benefit from increased opportunity as long as Taylor remains sidelined.

