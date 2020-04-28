49ers' Trent Taylor: Still part of team's plans
The 49ers still expect "big things" from Taylor (foot), according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area.
The 2017 fifth-round pick showed promise as a slot specialist his rookie season, but he slipped to 5.2 YPT on 41 targets in 2018 and then missed all of 2019 with a foot injury. He reportedly had five procedures on the impacted foot, with the final one occurring Jan. 2. While the 49ers may still have high hopes for the soon-to-be 26-year-old, he's entering the final season of his rookie contract facing tough competition for playing time. Kendrick Bourne did solid work in the slot last season, and Dante Pettis and Richie James could also compete for those snaps. Additionally, Deebo Samuel and first-round pick Brandon Aiyuk both appear more than capable of playing inside. Taylor likely will need to fight for his roster spot once he's healthy.
