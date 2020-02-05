Taylor (foot) was still spotted with a walking boot Wednesday and doesn't have an official timetable for resuming on-field work, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Taylor has undergone five procedures to address the foot injury that caused him to spend the 2019 season on injured reserve, but he expects to shed his boot soon. While an official timetable for the 25-year-old's return has yet to be revealed, Taylor is hopeful he'll be healthy in time for OTAs in the spring. He stands to compete for a depth role in San Francisco's receiver corps for the 2020 season.