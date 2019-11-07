Play

Taylor (foot) dealt with an infection while recovering from August surgery on a Jones fracture, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The setback leaves Taylor uncertain to play this season, though coach Kyle Shanahan didn't rule out the possibility of eventually removing the slot receiver from injured reserve. It isn't clear Taylor would have a significant role in the offense even if he were healthy, so his fantasy value mostly is limited to deeper dynasty leagues.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories