Taylor brought in his only target for 12 yards in Monday's 27-23 loss to the Giants.

Taylor was a healthy scratch last week, but he re-entered the wide receiver rotation with Pierre Garcon (knee) sitting this one out. The 24-year-old started the season as the 49ers' primary slot man, but his recent limited usage indicates that the team is going to give other options a larger look moving forward. Taylor will be off the fantasy radar when San Francisco returns to action Week 13 following its bye.