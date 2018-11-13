49ers' Trent Taylor: Targeted once in loss
Taylor brought in his only target for 12 yards in Monday's 27-23 loss to the Giants.
Taylor was a healthy scratch last week, but he re-entered the wide receiver rotation with Pierre Garcon (knee) sitting this one out. The 24-year-old started the season as the 49ers' primary slot man, but his recent limited usage indicates that the team is going to give other options a larger look moving forward. Taylor will be off the fantasy radar when San Francisco returns to action Week 13 following its bye.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are rapidly approaching. What will it cost you to make one...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
With six more teams on bye in Week 11, you're going to need some help from the waiver wire....
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Bench Brady? Buy Davis?
The Titans shocked the Patriots on Sunday; is it time for Fantasy owners to move on from Tom...
-
Week 10 reactions, early waivers
Dave Richard catches you up on everything you need to know from Sunday's games, with an eye...
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
Mitchell Trubisky and Mike Davis lead contrarian plays for Week 10.