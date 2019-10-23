49ers' Trent Taylor: Timeline pushed back
Coach Kyle Shanahan said Taylor (foot) may not return after eight weeks on injured reserve, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
After being placed on IR on Sept. 20, Taylor had a chance to return to the lineup Week 11 against the Cardinals, but a setback will extend his recovery time. However, they haven't been ruled out for the year. The third-year pro will likely have a limited role in the offense if he's able to return after the 49ers acquired Emmanuel Sanders via trade from the Broncos.
