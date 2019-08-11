49ers' Trent Taylor: Undergoes foot surgery
GM John Lynch revealed during a broadcast of Saturday's preseason game against the Cowboys that Taylor underwent surgery Friday to have a screw inserted in his foot, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Lynch and the 49ers are hopeful Taylor will be available early in the season, but recoveries from such surgeries must be taken on a case-by-case basis. In any case, this is a setback for Taylor, who had a down year in 2018 due to lingering issues resulting from June back surgery. Assuming he gets healthy by Week 1 or shortly thereafter, he'll serve as a regular option out of the slot for Jimmy Garoppolo.
