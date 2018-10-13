Taylor (back) is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against Green Bay, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Taylor was a non-participant for the third consecutive day, limiting any optimism of his availability for Monday. The 49ers' depth at wide receiver could be tested with Pierre Garcon (shoulder/knee) listed as questionable and Dante Pettis (knee) ruled out. Richie James and Kendrick Bourne could see increased snaps due to the injuries.