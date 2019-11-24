Head coach Kyle Shanahan intimated that Taylor (foot) is not a candidate to return from injured reserve, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

An infection that resulted from August foot surgery has complicated Taylor's timeline to return to the field. There hasn't been any word that the receiver is even close to a return to practice. Thankfully for the 49ers, Emmanuel Sanders is more than capable of filling the void at slot receiver going forward. Meanwhile, the most likely candidates for the 49ers to bring back from IR start with defensive end Kentavius Street and cornerback Jason Verrett.