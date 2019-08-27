Coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday that it's "highly unlikely" that Taylor (foot) will be ready for Week 1, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Taylor was spotted in a walking boot following surgery to repair a Jones fracture in his pinky toe last week. The original recovery timeline was placed at 4-to-6 weeks, which gave him an outside chance for the start of the regular season. If the veteran can't suit up, duties would hand off to Deebo Samuel or Jordan Matthews in three-wide sets.