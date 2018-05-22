Taylor did not practice Tuesday due to a back injury, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

It doesn't appear to be anything serious for Taylor, who head coach Kyle Shanahan described as week-to-week. With the team's mandatory minicamp just three weeks away, it's possible the 49ers may elect to be cautious with the wideout throughout the rest of OTAs. Taylor recorded 43 catches for 430 yards and two touchdowns during his rookie campaign in San Francisco last season.