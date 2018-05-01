Taylor will have to prove his worth this offseason after the 49ers drafted Dante Pettis in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Taylor spent most of the 2017 season as the 49ers' slot man and return specialist, posting 430 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 43 catches. While the shifty receiver did a decent job in the role, the fact that the team exhausted a second-round pick on a player with a similar skill set should create a job battle early in camp. San Francisco also selected Richie James -- another short, athletic receiver -- in the seventh round, so even if Taylor is able to hang on to the 49ers' starting slot receiver role, he will likely lose his return duties to one of the dynamic receivers.