49ers' Trent Taylor: Won't play in opener
Taylor (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Tampa Bay, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Taylor is now four weeks removed from surgery to repair a Jones fracture. He hasn't returned to practice, but the decision to keep him off injured reserve suggests the 49ers expect him to be ready at some point in the first half of the season. Dante Pettis, Kendrick Bourne, Deebo Samuel and Richie James all are candidates for slot work Sunday against the Buccaneers.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Sleepers: Searching for upside
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 1, plus offers...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Can you actually trust Brown in Week 1?
Even if Antonio Brown plays in Week 1 — which is still a massive if — Chris Towers says you...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 1 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews the key takeaways from Thursday Night Football's action, and rounds up the...