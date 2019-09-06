Taylor (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Tampa Bay, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Taylor is now four weeks removed from surgery to repair a Jones fracture. He hasn't returned to practice, but the decision to keep him off injured reserve suggests the 49ers expect him to be ready at some point in the first half of the season. Dante Pettis, Kendrick Bourne, Deebo Samuel and Richie James all are candidates for slot work Sunday against the Buccaneers.