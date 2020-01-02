49ers' Trent Taylor: Won't return from IR
The 49ers announced Thursday that the team's final designation to return from injured reserve has been used on Kwon Alexander (pectoral), Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The 49ers' first designation to return was spent on Kentavius Street. Taylor, who spent the entire regular season on IR due to offseason foot surgery, will not return for the postseason as a result. He'll likely remain with San Francisco as a depth receiver in 2020 for the final year of his contract.
