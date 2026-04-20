Williams and San Francisco agreed to terms Monday on a two-year, $50 million contract extension, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Williams' extension provides him a salary reflecting his caliber of play that is more feasible than the tremendous $45.3 million number he had carried for 2026. Though he's now heading into his age-38 season, Williams is as sure a bet as exists in the league to continue operating at an elite level for the course of his new extension, which keeps him with the 49ers through 2027. HIs presence provides increased stability for the fantasy value of veteran RB Christian McCaffrey, as well as QB Brock Purdy.