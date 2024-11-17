Williams (ankle) remains listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, but the 49ers are optimistic that he'll be available to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The ankle issue kept Williams from practicing Friday and resulted in him carrying a designation into the weekend, but he plans to test out the injury during pregame warmups Sunday, and if all goes well, he'll get the green light to suit up. Look for official word on the star left tackle's status to arrive 90 minutes prior to the 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff, when the 49ers will release their inactive list.