Williams (ankle) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.
Williams logged his first limited practice since sustaining a high-ankle sprain during the 49ers' Week 3 loss to the Broncos. The All-Pro left tackle was initially expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks, but he'll now have a chance to come back for this Sunday's contest versus Kansas City. It will be worth monitoring Williams' status in practice Thursday and Friday to see if he can increase his activity before San Francisco's final injury report of the week.
