Williams (ankle) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals, Eric Branch of The San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The All-Pro tackle missed San Francisco's Week 7 loss to the Vikings with an ankle injury, and he was unable to practice throughout the week. Even though Williams is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest, head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Friday that his status would likely have to "improve here in the next 48 hours," to play, per Branch. If Williams is unable to suit up for the second consecutive week, Jaylon Moore is expected to start at left tackle.