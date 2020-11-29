Williams (undisclosed) was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
The 32-year-old landed back on the COVID-19 list last week but may be able to retake the field Week 12. Williams should return to his starting role at left tackle if he's able to play Sunday.
